Wheeler to announce pandemic help program with United Way

A mask and googly eyes adorn this shrub in the Raleigh Hills neighborhood of Portland during the pandemic, April 28, 2020 (KOIN)

United Way CEO/President Cindy Adams will also be there

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to announce a new city program for residents struggling with the health and economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic at a Friday morning press conference.

Wheeler will be joined at the 9 a.m. virtual press conference by Cindy Adams, the President/CEO of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

You can watch the press conference on KOIN.com

Daily life continues to be affected in Portland by the pandemic. Portland Public Schools announced recently distance learning for students is extended through January 28.

The popular Healthy Business Program — which allowed businesses to spread out on the sidewalks in front of their locations — was extended through March 31, 2020 with applications being accepted now for the Winter Healthy Business Program.

And Multnomah County extended the county-wide eviction moratorium through the end of 2020.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.