McCollum to stop giving autographs after virus case in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday morning, Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum announced on Twitter that, due to the presence of the coronavirus in Oregon, he will be taking a break from signing autographs for fans.

The Portland point guard advised his Twitter followers to make sure that they are washing their hands with soap for a full 20 seconds or more and to cover their mouths when coughing.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



McCollum then shared several frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with answers cited by an epidemiologist and medical contributor to NBC.

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown, along with officials from the Oregon Health Authority, announced the first “presumptive” case of the coronavirus in Oregon. The patient, a Washington County resident and an employee at a Lake Oswego school, tested positive for COVID-19 from a test done at a Hillsboro Public Health Lab. The CDC is now expediting a secondary test to confirm those positive results, but advised local health officials to treat a presumptive case as a real case until otherwise confirmed.

The Lake Oswego School District canceled all school-related activities for the weekend in reaction to the news. The school where the employee works—Forest Hills Elementary—will be closed through Wednesday, March 4, for deep cleaning. The school district has contracted an industrial cleaning company to sanitize the elementary school, and all buses used by the LOSD will also be evaluated, cleaned and disinfected before school commences for the rest of the district on Monday.

The Blazers played the Atlanta Hawks Saturday in an away game. The team will be back home at the Moda Center to play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, March 4.