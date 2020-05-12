McMenamins rehires a quarter of laid off staffers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — McMenamins announced it will rehire hundreds of former staff members and reopen eight of its hotels.

The local hotel and brewpub chain laid off 3,000 of its employees in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on non-essential businesses. Of the 3,000 let go, 744 have been rehired by the company to coincide with seven of its hotels opening last Friday, May 8.

McMenamins said it aims to bring back an additional 1,800 employees by the beginning of June when it can reopen its restaurants, bars, theaters and several other common areas.

Restaurants will start offering limited room service at the company’s open hotels. Gift shops will also be selling alcohol and other to-go items.

The McMenamins properties that have opened include the Elks Temple in Tacoma, the Anderson School in Bothell, Old St. Francis in Bend, the Crystal Hotel and Kennedy School in Portland, the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove, the Olympic Club in Centralia and the Kalama Harbor Lodge (which had previously been open).