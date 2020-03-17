McMenamins closes, lays off 3000 over coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All but one of the McMenamins locations in Oregon and Washington will close “for the next several weeks” and nearly 3,000 employees were laid off, company officials said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

The only McMenamins location to stay open is the 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, and that will only be open for to-go sales.

“It’s taken a lifetime to build this company, together with the help of our employees and customers. This is something none of us ever could have anticipated. After exploring all options, we are laying off nearly 3,000 employees – almost everyone at the company – effective today, March 17,” the statement from Mike, Brian and the McMenamin family said.

Closing their locations allows their employees to file for unemployment benefits and “ensure that there will be jobs to come back to when this extraordinary episode ends.”

“And we are confident it will end. Until then, we thank you for your support and understanding and look forward to gathering with you again soon.”

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday in Oregon, raising the statewide total to 65.

The Oregon Health Authority announced a total of 18 new cases, including four that had already been reported on Monday.

Of the newly-announced cases, four are in Clackamas County, one is in Linn County, one is in Marion County, one is Multnomah County and seven are in Washington County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

