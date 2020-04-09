Meals on Wheels sees need increase during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Older members of the community who already can face social isolation now need more help than ever as they stay home to stay safe.

The pandemic means organizations like Meals on Wheels are seeing higher demand than ever before at a time when their services are needed the most.

Meals on Wheels CEO Suzanne Washington joined AM Extra with an update on how they’re handling it all.

