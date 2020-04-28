Meat supply chain fragile as more plants close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temporary closures of large meat processing plants have threatened meat supplies across the country. On Tuesday, President Trump announced intentions to sign an executive order to keep those large plants open, despite outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers.

The ripple effect is being felt in the Pacific Northwest as many local meat packers are scrambling to come up with safe solutions. Nine employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Kelso’s Foster Farms plant. Tyson Beef’s plant near Pasco closed up shop temporarily after 126 workers tested positive.

In Portland, however, SP Provisions continues to butcher and pack meat despite signs of shortages and price increases in the near future. General Manager Jim Register said he supports Trump’s plan to allow large processors to limit their liability and reopen.

“All the animals are still on the farms and they need to go somewhere,” said Register. “We all need meat. I think it is great to keep those facilities open. Safely, but, still be able to produce meat.”

On Monday, the chairman of Tyson Foods took out a full page ad in the Washington Post that claimed the nation’s food supply was “breaking.”

Meanwhile, local labor unions representing the workers inside the plants are furious over Trump’s pending executive order.

“It’s a decision to kill working Americans for the benefit of those able to shelter in place,” said Dan Clay of United Food and Commercial Workers Union 555. “The resulting spread to people outside the plants will cost the community lives as well.”

Despite shortages, local meatpackers and food supply chain experts see this situation as temporary and that food processors are working hard to safely reopen regardless of whether the president signs an order or not.