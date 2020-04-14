‘Meds on Wheels’ delivers meds to at-risk seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue and a few other local agencies have launched a prescription delivery service aimed to get essential medication to at-risk seniors.

Volunteers with PF&R, Multnomah County Aging, Disability and Veterans Services see that medication is distributed to recipients around Portland who are too vulnerable to the coronavirus to leave their homes.

“We are in a health crisis, and COVID-19 has sped that up,” said PF&R Chief Sara Boone.

Boone, who helped launch “Meds on Wheels,” said she recognized there would be certain communities that would be crippled by the restrictions brought on by the virus.

“We’re not just a response agency, we’re part of the community too,” she said. “​This is where I was raised this is where I’m from. How can we use our resources to help and assist in a community health crisis”

The program serves people in Portland 65 or older who have a prescription for vital medication. Boone said the first option should be to have friends or family pick up or drop off prescriptions because the program is intended for those particularly withdrawn.

“It’s the people who are alone, by themselves, isolated — they may not be well versed in new technology, but we’ll be there,” said Boone. “They can pick up the phone and call the line and we’ll be there.”

All volunteers in the program will be using proper personal protection equipment (PPE) and will practice social distancing.

If you or someone you know may benefit from Meds on Wheels,” call 971-288-7687.

