Member of PPB tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau confirmed on Monday that an employee has recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bureau would not identify the rank or assignment of the individual who tested positive for the virus for the employee’s privacy, but said “this was not a member who had regular contact directly with the community.”

PPB said it has notified people who may have been in contact with that staff member in the two weeks before the coronavirus test. Additionally, workspaces used by that person have been deep cleaned.