Merkley: Privacy a concern with COVID contact tracing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley is back on Capitol Hill but is the only member of his team in the office. Everyone else is working remotely.
In a conversation with KOIN 6 News from his Senate office, Merkley shared his concerns about protecting privacy as contact tracing is pursued in the battle against COVID-19.
He also shared information on coronavirus relief money for small farmers and his efforts to ensure it, talked about National Nurses Day and admitted he needs a haircut.
