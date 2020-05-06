Merkley: Privacy a concern with COVID contact tracing

Oregon senator spoke with KOIN 6 News on May 6, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley is back on Capitol Hill but is the only member of his team in the office. Everyone else is working remotely.

In a conversation with KOIN 6 News from his Senate office, Merkley shared his concerns about protecting privacy as contact tracing is pursued in the battle against COVID-19.

He also shared information on coronavirus relief money for small farmers and his efforts to ensure it, talked about National Nurses Day and admitted he needs a haircut.

