Metro health officials to address concerns over COVID spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the state and across the country, local health officials are holding a media briefing.

Health officials from around the metro area will hold a briefing on Tuesday morning to discuss the concerning surge in COVID-19 infections and what the spike means for local hospitals and emergency services. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines, Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann and Clackamas and Washington County EMS Medical Director Dr. Ritu Sahni will all be in attendance.

The briefing is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

Although the daily record of COVID-19 cases remained unbroken for the first time in four days, Oregon still added another 1,174 new confirmed/presumed cases of the virus on Monday — along with six new deaths. The Oregon Health Authority’s latest totals put the state at 66,333 cases overall and brought the death toll to 826.

Leaders across Multnomah County were on a virtual call Monday hearing about the latest COVID conditions. Dr. Vines said in the wake of a surge, health authorities are worried about more than the possibility of running out of hospital beds.

This could be exacerbated by the upcoming holiday and expected gatherings. Despite health officials’ pleas for people to stay home, airports around the country still experienced a high volume of travelers over the weekend.

