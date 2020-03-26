Metro West Ambulance to layoff non-critical EMTs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro West Ambulance announced Wednesday it will temporarily lay off a portion of its EMTs due to the financial strain on the company caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Metro West said the layoffs would affect EMTs providing non-essential non-critical medical services such as those working in the wheelchair services division and event standby services.

Closures ranging from medical offices to large entertainment and sporting venues among the coronavirus pandemic have dramatically reduced or eliminated the need for the non-critical services Metro West offers.

The company said its ambulances will remain fully staffed and ready to care for those in need.