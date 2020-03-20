‘Minor adjustment’: TriMet keeps rolling during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though far fewer people are riding on TriMet, the transit agency is making what it calls only a “minor adjustment” to its service schedule.

TriMet officials posted on their Facebook page that “140,000 fewer people rode” their vehicled on Wednesday compared to the weekday average from February.

The MAX lines and buses will continue to roll through the region, but with a slightly smaller footprint. Some of the trains on the Orange, Red and Yellow lines will be single, low-floor vehicles instead of 2-cars. They also said they’re “re-evaluating our service” and might make other changes as the pandemic continues because of staffing levels and/or consultation with health and government leaders.

They update the Alerts section on their website with the latest details and they’re posting updates on their Health section.

Riders are doing a good job with social distancing, but TriMet officials ask that drivers and operators also be afforded the social distancing needed at this time.

A pilot cleaning program, planned before the coronavirus pandemic, is already in motion. That brings staff to the downtown Portland area during weekdays to do some extra light cleaning and sanitizing. This is all in addition to the nightly disinfecting and cleaning TriMet crews do on buses, MAX trains, WES trains and LIFT paratransit vehicles.

A TriMet maintenance worker cleans a MAX train during coronavirus, March 17, 2020 (TriMet)

But remember — a surface is only cleaned and disinfected until someone touches it.

Beginning April 5, extra hours will be temporarily added to the Rider Support customer service, with operators answering phones from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. But texts and tweets to the support team will only go from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. instead of around-the-clock.

The Lost & Found and the Ticket Office in Pioneer Courthouse Square are still open, but those services may be closed in the future, if necessary.

Employees who can work at home are working at home. But the rail operators and bus drivers remain on the front lines each and every day.

“We miss you, but thank you for not riding,” TriMet officials wrote on Facebook. “You’re keeping the Portland region safer. And for those of you who still have to ride – there’s plenty of room to spread out and social distance.”

