MLS suspends season for 30 days amid coronavirus crisis

(AP/KOIN) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.

In a statement, Portland Timbers officials said they were in full support of the league’s decision.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our fans,” the statement read. “Throughout the process, we have worked in tandem with local health authorities to help keep our fans, staff, players and community safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

Inter Miami, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham and Jorge Mas, had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

Mas told players and coaches late Thursday morning, then held a news conference at the team’s temporary stadium.

Mas says he expects the full 34-match season to be played.