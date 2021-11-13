Mobile vaccination clinic a hit in Washington County

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Mobile Vaccination Team set up a clinic at Tektronix in Beaverton Saturday to provide COVID vaccines for everyone, including kids between the ages of 5-11.

The idea for the mobile vaccination team is to get the vaccine close to where people live, work and shop. Their first priority is to vaccinate those who haven’t been vaccinated. They travel to a wide variety of locations to serve a diverse group of people.

Saturday’s clinic at Tektronix was a walk-in, no appointment clinic.

A child gets a COVID vaccine shot at a Washington County mobile clinic event, November 13, 2021 (KOIN)

“It started on Tuesday, it was kind of a soft launch,” said Jonathan Modie with Oregon Health Authority. “We had about 100 people, Tektronix employees and their families, to kind of test things out. Thursday we really opened it up and got people here.”

About 800 people came in for vaccinations over the past 2 days, he said, and more than half were kids. The vaccine is a family event in that boosters are being provided along with first- and second-doses for those 12 and older.

Modie said people have been enthusiastic about getting the vaccines. OHA is looking at holding similar clinics in Gresham, Wilsonville and the Salem area.