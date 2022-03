PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are partnering with OHSU and Multnomah County for a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of spring break with some fun incentives.

The walk-in clinic will be open at the Moda Center on Monday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on level P4 in the Rose Room. Officials say Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

Parking is free at the Garden Garage.

Everyone who receives a shot will also receive a Trail Blazers ticket.