Moda Center opens vaccinated sections for Blazers playoff games

Fans cheer during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on May 8, 2021 (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday the Moda Center will increase its capacity for the upcoming playoff games with new Vaccinated Sections.

On Thursday, the Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets for game three of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs. Portland will also host the fourth game of the series on Saturday.

The Blazers are 1-0 in the series, and face the Nuggets again Monday in Denver at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, game five will return to Denver on June 1. Game six would be in Portland and a seventh game would be in Denver.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with Vaccinated Sections,” said Blazers and Rose Quarter CEO Chris McGowan Monday. “Rip City has shown us such tremendous support throughout the season, and I am confident their in-arena energy will fuel the team as we fight to bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to Portland.”

Vaccinated Sections will be available to fully vaccinated fans ages 16+ whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their second dose in a two-dose series or a single-dose vaccine.

For the May 27 game, the last date is on or before May 13

For the May 29 game, the last date is on or before May 15

According to team officials, fans will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a CDC-issued vaccination card or digital/printed photo of their vaccination card. Non-vaccinated children up to age 15 can sit in Vaccinated Sections with their parent or guardian. Physically distanced sections will also be available for those who are not eligible for the Vaccinated Sections.

All fans will be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter’s health and safety protocols, including “always wearing a mask on campus,” officials said.

