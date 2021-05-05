Moda Center to allow fans back at 10% capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Moda Center will start welcoming back fans this week.

The Portland Trail Blazers will have fans at 10% capacity at the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Ticket presales will start Thursday morning for all remaining regular season home games.

Here are the safety protocols in place:

All fans will be required to wear a mask while in the arena unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets will be sold in “pods”, allowing for guests within the same household to sit together and remain physically distanced from other ticketed guests. Pods will be spaced at least six feet apart and limited at one to six people per pod.

All Moda Center tickets will be mobile to ensure a contactless entry into the arena. Tickets can be accessed through the Trail Blazers app presented by Verizon.

All fans will be required to complete a Mandatory Health Screening via the Trail Blazers mobile app. All ticketed fans must provide proof of a successful health screening before entering the arena.

Fans will have designated arena entry locations based on seating location.

Installed new MERV 14 hospital grade filters, portable HEPA units to enhance air cleaning and increase outside air ventilation as much as possible.

The Rose Quarter will now be a cash-free campus, creating a frictionless & contactless customer experience.

The Rose Quarter has implemented a no-bag policy to create a frictionless and contactless customer experience, with exceptions for medical needs, children’s bags and women’s clutches, which must be screened via an x-ray machine before entering the arena. More information on the new bag policy can be found at the website below.

Food and beverage will be extremely limited, and all food will be packaged for safety.

The Rose Quarter has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party-verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address public health concerns now and help organizations be better prepared for future crises.