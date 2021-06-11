Models show Oregon COVID cases continue to drop

Bonn, Germany – April 16: In this photo illustration a girl with a covid 19 Rapid test presenting a Cotton swab on April 16, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 308 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 204,587.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death toll at 2,726. 169 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 40 of them in ICU beds.

Modeling shows that cases are expected to continue to fall through the end of June.

On Friday, Governor Brown continued to urge Oregonians to get vaccinated. She said that the data proves the vaccine is effective, and is the reason for declining cases across the state.

Oregon is averaging administering 17,697 doses per day. More than 2.3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the safe and highly effective vaccine, and 2 million have completed a vaccine series.

Oregon has administered a total of 2,352,742 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,662,657 first and second doses of Moderna and 154,388 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The state needs 87,702 more people to get vaccinated to reach the 70% threshold.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (34), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (67), Polk (5), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (7).