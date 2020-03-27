Moonstruck raises money for COVID-19 fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Through March 31, Moonstruck Chocolate is donating 10% of online sales to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund.
Moonstruck President/CEO Russell Neddon joined AM Extra to talk about the effort and encourage other businesses to join in.
The fund will deploy resources to communities most affected by COVID-19 and will focus on organizations that coordinate, respond and provide emergency services for basic needs.
Moonstruck is also offering free shipping through March 31.
