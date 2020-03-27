Moonstruck raises money for COVID-19 fight

Russell Neddon wants other businesses to join the effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Through March 31, Moonstruck Chocolate is donating 10% of online sales to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund.

Moonstruck President/CEO Russell Neddon joined AM Extra to talk about the effort and encourage other businesses to join in.

Moonstruck Chocolate CEO Russell Neddon, March 27, 2020 (KOIN)

The fund will deploy resources to communities most affected by COVID-19 and will focus on organizations that coordinate, respond and provide emergency services for basic needs.

Moonstruck is also offering free shipping through March 31.

Oregon Community Recovery Fund

Treats from Moonstruck Chocolate, March 27, 2020 (KOIN)

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do