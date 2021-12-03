More clinics pop up as demand for COVID boosters rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The demand for COVID-19 booster shots keeps climbing as many questions about the new omicron variant remain unanswered.

As scientists work to determine how effective are the current COVID vaccines are in fighting off omicron, we’re looking into where you can find those booster shots. Clinics continue to pop up while labs in both Oregon and Washington are testing COVID samples to look for the new variant.

One new vaccine clinic that’s opened up this week is out at Aloha High School. No appointment is needed and they’re already seeing quite a crowd.

The Aloha High clinic is run by the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center — one of the many the organization is holding around Washington County. It is open until 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

More information about Virginia Garcia clinics can be found on the county’s website.

So far, county websites around the region seem to offer the latest information about walk-in clinics. For example, a new OHA clinic is starting Sunday at the former Multnomah Greyhound Dog Racing Track in Wood Village and there is an existing one on the Tektronix campus in Beaverton.

The Wood Village clinic will be open from December 5 through December 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m daily. Later hours are possible.

There is still a vaccine clinic in the planning stages for Clackamas County.

Meanwhile, many chain pharmacies are taking appointments — although it may be tough to snag one. Some are also offering walk-ins and we have heard people are finding success at some Safeway stores in the area with availability for this weekend.

Your best bet is to call or stop in at the pharmacies to see if you can get a shot.

Another tip is to call around in the mornings for any cancellations. Although the Oregon Health and Science University clinics are by appointment only, there were some appointments available due to cancellations early Friday morning.

When you do head out on your hunt for a booster shot — remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card with you.