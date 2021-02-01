More demand than supply of vaccines in Washington

Almost 2 million Washington residents are now eligible for the vaccine shot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Frustration is growing in Southwest Washington among those trying to make an appointment to get a COVID vaccine, even at a mass vaccination side set up last week in Ridgefield at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Almost 2 million Washington residents are now eligible for the vaccine shot — but the State of Washington is only getting about 100,000 first doses a week.

At the site in Ridgefield, they get 4000 doses to give out this week. Appointment slots opened up online Sunday and were filled within 30 minutes.

“The bad news is we had to disappoint a whole lot of people this week,”said Lauren Jenks with the Washington Health Department. “But, yikes, we only got a third of what we will be able to deliver this week.”

Many said it’s very frustrating to book an appointment when the system clearly can’t handle tens of thousands of people trying at the same time. And, yes, the state said they are working on it.

A Washington resident can try to make an appointment at any vaccination site in the state to get as shot as long as you’re in an eligible group. Washington’s expanded to include aget 65-and-up, and age 50-and-up if living in a multi-generational household.

Most appointments need to be booked through the state’s Department of Health website, and Washington residents should also check their county website.

Washington officials said they don’t know until Friday how much vaccine is promised to come in for the following week, which also makes scheduling appointments difficult.