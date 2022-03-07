Parkrose and Tigard-Tualatin school districts are the latest to announce their updated mask policies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is less than a week away from lifting its indoor mask requirement and some school districts are still deciding if they’ll follow suit.

After hours of discussion Monday evening, the Parkrose School Board voted against lifting the indoor mask requirement in its schools starting March 12.

Instead, the district will make indoor masking optional starting March 29.

“All along, the pandemic has brought about really tough decisions. I think this one weighs most heavily simply because there are… a lot of folks that are afraid, scared,” said Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao.

The Parkrose decision differs from what other nearby districts have said they’re doing with masks. Portland Public Schools said it’s transitioning to optional masking for staff and students beginning Monday, March 14. Beaverton, Hillsboro and Forest Grove school districts are doing the same.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District had originally decided to wait a bit longer and make masking optional beginning March 31, but in the board meeting Monday night they moved the date up to March 14.

Many district superintendents are reserving the right to reinstate masking if guided to do so in response to worsening COVID-19 conditions.

“I would tell you that in talking to my peers, that we pretty much have the same anchors and same concepts for the plan. It may translate slightly differently if you’re in Hillsboro or Beaverton as they are much larger districts,” said Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith.

Schools will also be dropping some COVID protocols like contact tracing and quarantining. Public health officials say quarantining is no longer effective with a variant that spreads as fast as omicron.

“What epidemiologists believe are the next iteration… is that it will be highly transmissible. This is why contact tracing and quarantining do not work, because by the time we figure out who the last contacts were, the infection has doubled, tripled or quadrupled,” Rieke-Smith said.

Some things will remain the same. Oregon Health & Science University will still provide testing at schools; students will need to stay home when they’re sick; districts will inform parents of positive cases, and staff must still be vaccinated.

The latest data from OHSU indicate that fewer than 14% of Oregonians are currently susceptible to COVID-19 due to vaccinations, booster shots, and the wide spread of omicron. They say this should be the case for at least the next three months.

The state of Oregon will lift its indoor mask requirement at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.