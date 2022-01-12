More Oregonians boosted as COVID cases near half-million

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,760 new and presumptive COVID cases on Wednesday, continuing to inch the state total to nearly a half-million.

The state’s case count has now reached 494,945. Additionally, the state’s death toll now rises to 5,845 after 31 new COVID-related deaths reported.

Hospitalizations have also increased across the state with 756 people in the hospital – an increase of 29 people since Tuesday. With 146 COVID patients in adult ICU beds, only five percent of adult ICU hospital beds are available in the state.

The seven-day running average of COVID vaccinations has increased to 15,532 doses per day.

Oregon set a goal to get 1 million more residents their booster shot by the end of January. As of Wednesday, Oregon needs another 676,870 people to get boosted to reach the goal.

Confirmed and presumptive cases by county

Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).