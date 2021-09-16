More than 19K vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon to date

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,547, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The OHA reported 2,242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 307,768.

There were 1,027 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID, which was 40 fewer than the previous day, and 286 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of eight.

Breakthrough cases

The OHA’s most recent update on COVID breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 81.3% of the 14,046 reported cases between Sept. 1 through Sept. 15 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,632 breakthrough cases, accounting for 18.7% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48, the OHA said. Ninety breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 68 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 19,549 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people, according to the OHA.

To date, 4.7% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of the people who died was 81.

More on the latest breakthrough case report can be found here.

Vaccine doses

The OHA reported that 9,805 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 15. The seven-day running average is now 7,444 doses per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,899,668 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,880,143 doses of Moderna and 208,242 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,694,868 people have had at least one dose of a COVID- vaccine and 2,453,495 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (34), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (47), Columbia (33), Coos (48), Crook (26), Curry (13), Deschutes (169), Douglas (81), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (13), Jackson (149), Jefferson (10), Josephine (70), Klamath (68), Lake (6), Lane (184), Lincoln (20), Linn (167), Malheur (42), Marion (205), Morrow (8), Multnomah (249), Polk (42), Sherman (2), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (63), Union (31), Wallowa (4), Wasco (19), Washington (243) and Yamhill (64).

Oregon’s 3,537th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,538th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,539th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,540th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 15. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,541st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,542nd COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,543rd COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 14 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,544th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old man from Jackson County who died on Sept. 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,545th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 8 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,546th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,547th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 3462nd death, a 44-year-old man from Jackson County. He was originally reported as a Klamath County resident.