More than 20 laid off at Clackamas Community College

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 20 employees of Clackamas Community College were given notice of layoffs last week, according to a spokesperson for the local college. Other staff members had their hours reduced after the college saw a steep decline in enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, May 15, 21 full-time employees and one part-time employee were given notice. The college also rolled back hours for four other employees. These decisions come after the CCC instituted a hiring freeze accompanied by an “early retirement incentive.” On Monday, the spokesperson also said that they will be “announcing additional reductions including administrative positions this week.”

“This was a difficult decision to make. The people at Clackamas Community College are like no other. Our sense of community and our dedication to serving students is what makes people want to work for CCC and stay here. To lose them is a loss to the entire college district. But these are the hard decisions we have to make, just like other businesses who have laid off employees and closed their doors. These are exceedingly challenging times, but Clackamas Community College is resilient, and we are needed now more than ever to support our students, each other, and our community. We are in this together.”

The CCC spokesperson said that since the COIVD-19 outbreak, the college has seen a 33% decline in enrollment and anticipates that “substantial” funding cuts from the state lie ahead. Tuition, state funding, and property taxes are the college’s primary sources of funding, according to the CCC.