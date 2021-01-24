More than 300k doses of vaccine administered in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 300,662 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered throughout the state.

The new figure is still less than two-thirds of the total number of doses that have been delivered to sites across Oregon (492,450).

OHA also reported 582 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 along with three new deaths associated with the virus. The casualties reported Sunday included a 66-year-old Douglas County man, a 90-year-old Jackson County woman and a 58-year-old Marion County man.

Sunday’s data put the state’s COVID-19 death toll at 1,880 and brought the total number of infections to 138,168.

Hospitalization numbers were unchanged from Saturday, and the number of ICU bed patients dropped by four, according to OHA.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (49), Coos (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (59) and Yamhill (7).