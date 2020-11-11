More than half of 876 new COVID cases from tri-county region

Death toll rises to 742

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The counties of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington represented roughly 53% of the 876 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority Wednesday.

Five more deaths were included in OHA’s daily report, bringing the state’s death toll to 742.

The tri-county’s 467 reported infections came on the same day Governor Brown’s Two-Week Pause restrictions went into place, significantly limiting social activities and gatherings. The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).

All but one of the five victims in OHA’s report had underlying medical conditions:

-76-year-old Marion County man
-92-year-old Marion County woman
-100-year-old Multnomah County woman
-81-year-old Multnomah County man
-84-year-old Multnomah County man with unknown prior conditions

To date, Oregon has recorded 52,770 coronavirus infections.

