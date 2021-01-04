Mt. Hood Meadows gets strict with no-mask violators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Meadows recently reiterated its face covering requirement for people on the mountain.

While the vast majority of skiers and snowboarders do wear masks, VP of Sales and Marketing for Mt. Hood Meadows Dave Tragethon said there have still been a handful of incidents when people refuse to put on a face covering. Staff have been instructed to issue a warning first, but in some cases Mt. Hood Meadows has temporarily suspended passes for those repeat violators.

“If there’s any further problems, then we’ll pull the pass for the whole season,” he said. “In fact, if it becomes kind of an attitude type deal or hostility, we will even determine whether or not we want them to purchase a pass in the future beyond this season.”

According to one employee, most of the disrespect has been directed toward lift attendants.

Tragethon said the policy is a safety issue for both its workers and guests of the resort.

Mt. Hood Meadows has details on its mask rule on its website. Mask compliance is required throughout the resort, on shuttles, in parking lots, in lodges, in lift lines, on chairlifts and in all other outdoor locations where people can’t maintain six feet of distance from people not in their party.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) allows businesses to legally refuse service if someone is not wearing a mask.