MultCo businesses defy Brown’s orders, say they can’t afford to wait

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A handful of businesses around Multnomah County have decided to ignore coronavirus restrictions still in place and open their doors anyway.

Many of the owners of these businesses choosing to enter Phase One on their own said they are doing so because of all the surrounding counties that have been approved to open back up.

“We just decided to open up,” said Portland’s Evolution Hair Design owner Patty Putnam. “We’re ready. I don’t know what else is going to change […] if we wait a week, two weeks, the same protocols, the same everything is already in place.”

Frustration mounts as MultCo businesses stuck in limbo

Putnam along with many other local businesses owners pulled employees off unemployment and conducted deep cleanings of their facilities with the impression of June 12 being the restart date.

“We truly are operating as a Phase One capacity,” said Cascade Athletic Clubs Vice President Greg Eisenzimmer who also chose to open his Gresham complex. “We’re not trying to be defiant of all the Phase One rules, we just don’t agree what Multnomah County is being singled out to not join the rest of the state in Phase One.”

Of the businesses we spoke with, Phase One protocols are being observed and implemented by all; masks and social distancing are mandatory and sanitizing stations have been installed.

KOIN 6 News checked with Gov. Kate Brown’s office and the Oregon OSHA about possible fines and penalties. Violating the order is a Class C misdemeanor, but criminal penalties area last resort, Brown’s office said.

If OSHA receives a complaint they look into it and decide on a case-by-case basis.

Since March 2, OSHA has received 4900 complaints — more than double what they normally get in an entire year.

Two businesses who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they’ve already received a letter from OSHA.