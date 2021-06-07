MultCo door-to-door vaccinations ‘is freedom’ for homebound

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people vaccinated earlier this month at clinics across five states. (AP Photo/John Locher)

So far 1400 people have gotten the vaccine through this program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Regina Flowers, who will turn 87 on June 25, finally got her COVID vaccination when paramedics went to her home.

AMR paramedics are working with Multnomah County to deliver COVID shots to the doorsteps of people who are homebound. So far the effort has vaccinated more than 1400 people since March.

“My mother hasn’t seen her neighborhood in a year-and-a-half,” said her daughter, Janice Flowers. “This is freedom. It frees her and us as a family.”

Getting to a mass clinic and waiting in line was not an option for Regina, who uses a wheelchair. She told KOIN 6 News getting this vaccination will change her life.

“I’ll be able to get out, more people can come and visit more instead of emailing me and calling me on on the phone,” Regina said. “Hopefully will convince some of my peers to get the shot. It’s not gonna kill them.”

Many who are homebound have plans for what they will do once they no longer fear the threat of COVID-19. It’s more than just hugging the kids and grandkids.

“So now when I say you should go to Vegas or Mexico they say, ‘No, I’m going to go to the dentist or the hairdresser,’ the basic things you and I can do they have not been able to do,” paramedic Jamie McDaniel said.

It’s a dose of hope for those who need family, friends, in-person connections to thrive. Basically, all of us.