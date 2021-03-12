MultCo down to Moderate Risk as new COVID-19 levels take effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, the new county risk levels go into effect, meaning some business in more Oregon counties can expand their indoor-capacity limits.

In this round of risk level updates, the big news is that Multnomah County is dropping into the Moderate Risk category, matching up with Washington and Clackamas counties. Businesses throughout the tri-county area such as restaurants, bars, movie theaters and fitness centers will now be allowed to fill up to 50% indoor capacity. Plus, retailers and shopping centers can bump up to 75% capacity.

Meanwhile, Yamhill, Lane, Deschutes and Klamath counties improved to Moderate Risk while Benton, Jefferson and Josephine improved to High Risk — the category in which Marion County still remains. Just two counties, Douglas and Coos, are still considered extreme risk.

Thirteen counties are within the lower risk level. Find the full list breaking down each county risk level here.

Despite many counties moving in the right direction, health officials continue to stress that masks and social distancing are still needed. They suggest you maintain a safe distance from others and encourage everyone to stick to well-ventilated areas.

KOIN 6 recently heard from Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead public health officer for the tri-county area, about her reaction to the improving conditions. For most regions in the state, COVID-19 cases are going down and Dr Vines says this makes her cautiously optimistic.

However, Dr. Vines and other public health officials are still warning people to be careful as the counties’ risk levels lower — especially with more contagious variants mutating in Oregon.

“I think of these restrictions as buying time until it is your turn to get the vaccine,” Vines explained. “That appointment will come. All signs suggest that an appointment will be available to you in the next few months — And as frustrating as months may sound, it is also extraordinary that we have now three effective vaccines rolling out in supplies where we can offer it to large numbers of people.”

Last week, Governor Kate Brown announced counties — like Douglas and Coos — that faced moving back to the Extreme Risk level would get a two-week extension to get case numbers back down. This eases the pressure put on restaurants that would otherwise face a difficult back-and-forth switch between restrictions.

The county risk levels are re-assessed every two weeks.