MultCo focuses on getting kids vaxxed amid school mask rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Student access to in-person classes remains under serious threat, Oregon state health and education leaders said Tuesday.



Officials said the school mask rules for students, teachers and staff will stay in place until at least March 4.



Several weeks remain before there are significant enough decreases in exposure, illness and hospitalizations, especially in rural areas, state leaders noted. Additionally, the hospitalization numbers lag behind case rates.

In Multnomah County, local public health directors told the commissioners on Tuesday they are moving from focusing on booster shots to getting more children vaccinated against COVID.



Additionally, the federal free N95 masks are starting to arrive at local pharmacies. KOIN 6 found several Fred Meyer stores with them in stock.

There are also some questions about a new variant found in Washington state, but local doctors say they are not concerned it will cause any delays in lifting mask requirements — perhaps next month.