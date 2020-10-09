MultCo has 1 in every 4 Oregon COVID cases in Friday report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County had 1 in every 4 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the Friday report from the Oregon Health Authority, a report that saw the death toll rise to 597.

Multnomah’s 101 cases were the most of any of the 28 counties that cumulatively reported 425 cases on Friday, slightly lower than the record-setting 484 cases on Thursday.

While Multnomah had the most, other counties recorded high case counts as well: Marion 50, Washington 39, Lane 37, Clackamas 32 and Malheur 28.

The other counties recording cases are: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Morrow (1), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (15).

Since the pandemic began, Oregon has recorded 36,526 cases.

The coronavirus took the lives of a 73-year-old man in Lane County, an 86-year-old woman in Wasco County and a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County. Two died September 30, but one died August 18.