MultCo health leaders to discuss COVID, back to school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With school opening this week in various districts and the delta variant surging, health officials will answer questions and offer advice for families with students heading back.

Multnomah County Public Health Dr. Jennifer Vines, Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey and School Health Services Coordinator Jamie Smith will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

They will talk about students returning to the classroom, the spread of the coronavirus and their concerns and advice for the Labor Day weekend.

Last week, the Alsea School District, Culver School District and South Umpqua High School all pushed their return date back after an increase in COVID-19 cases. This surge, largely powered by the delta variant, has resulted in a number of teachers and school staff being exposed and infected.

All K-12 educators are under a vaccination mandate ordered by Gov. Kate Brown. The governor also said Oregon’s vaccination requirement for healthcare workers will no longer have a testing alternative.

Health care workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later. The governor said the state doesn’t have adequate resources to support the weekly testing option.