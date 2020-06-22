MultCo health official talks community’s role in reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Multnomah County reopening on Friday, members of the community are being urged to be responsible and safe about returning to normalcy.
The county’s lead health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the reopening process and what it means for people in the greater Portland area.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.