MultCo health officials ‘urgent call to action’ over COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As COVID cases rise in Oregon and all the other states, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.

In what is being billed as an “urgent call to action,” Multnomah County health officials will hold a late afternoon press conference on Thursday to talk about COVID cases and vaccine hesitancy among the BIPOC community.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Vines, OHA’s Dr. Bukhosi Dube, the Multnomah County Health Director Ebony Clarke and Toc Soneoulay-Gillespie of Health Share of Oregon.

They will talk about disease trends, incentives and a call to health providers and families. Others will also be available to talk about their COVID experiences.

The press conference begins at 5 p.m. KOIN 6 News will have more information later.