MultCo nears 20k COVID cases; OHA adds 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,290 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 84,496 since the pandemic began.

The tri-county area–the state’s most populated region consisting of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties–represented about 43% (555) of the latest confirmed/presumptive infections. Multnomah County’s 187 cases Sunday pushed the municipality to 19,396 cases to date.

Six deaths were added to the COVID-19 death toll in OHA’s report. The victims included:

-81-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 24, at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 5, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

-86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Dec. 5, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

-87-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The latest victims brought Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus to 1,033.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (63), Douglas (20), Harney (1), Hood River (17), Jackson (99), Jefferson (10), Josephine (7), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (218), Morrow (6), Multnomah (187), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (38), Union (3), Wasco (8), Washington (181), Yamhill (32).