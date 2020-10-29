MultCo officials frustrated at addition to ‘Watch List’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is one of the states seeing a rise in coronavirus cases and Multnomah County was recently re-added to the state’s Watch List.

County officials said they’re frustrated about being added to the list again because they feel it does nothing to actually help. Multnomah County Health Director Jessica Guernsey joined AM Extra to talk about the increase in cases, what happened when they asked the state for changes and how the county mask requirement is working.