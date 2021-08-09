MultCo officials to hold press conference on COVID-19 measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County leaders will hold a press conference to speak about the county’s COVID-19 measures on Monday afternoon.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will lead the press conference, discussing new safety measures to better combat the COVID-19 delta variant. Kafoury will be joined by Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines, Oregon Representative Dr. Maxine Dexter and Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. Various other health care officials will be in attendance as well.

The conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

This press conference comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and bed space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

Dr. John Moorhead, an attending physician in the emergency room at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Hospital, said the surge in COVID-19 cases that they are seeing statewide is being driven by people who aren’t vaccinated.

Moorhead said when he starts his shift, he now typically finds 30 or 40 patients who are waiting for a hospital bed in the emergency room. He said unfortunately, the situation is similar in every hospital in the state. He said the limited bed space is negatively impacting patients who need urgent help with other conditions, such as a heart attack, stroke or trauma.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority is reporting an increase in breakthrough COVID-19 cases. State health officials released new data last week.

The OHA reported nearly 20% of COVID-19 cases in July occurred in vaccinated people, compared to only 8% in June. However, health officials said those who were vaccinated still experienced less severe symptoms compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Of the 55 people who died of COVID in July, 91% were unvaccinated, according to OHA.