MultCo restaurants receive $5.3M from CARES Act

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many restaurants in Multnomah County will begin receiving relief checks from the CARES Act, according to officials.

Payments started going out to qualifying restaurants and food-carts on December 30 as part of the $5.3 million restaurant relief grant program. County officials anticipate that all food businesses that applied and qualified for grants under the program will receive payments by January 16.

The restaurant relief program was part of a larger $7.6 million in CARES Act relief for small businesses in Multnomah County allocated to the County by the State of Oregon. County Chair Deborah Kafoury announced the program at the end of November.

Under the act, Oregon directed counties to prioritize businesses most impacted by the pandemic, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and women-owned businesses. Funds were limited to owners with five or fewer permits. Multnomah County received nearly 3,000 qualifying applications, which was actually fewer than expected, according to MultCo officials. Unallocated funds were redistributed among the qualifying businesses.

Businesses will receive grants in the following amounts:

$1,071.83 per license for food carts

$2,071.83 per license for restaurants and other food service licenses

“Our cherished restaurants are woven into the fabric of our community, and they are among those most deeply impacted by this crisis,” Kafoury said in a release Monday. “Multnomah County is doing everything in its power to keep these restaurants afloat, and we know it’s not enough. More must be done at the federal level, like U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer’s RESTAURANTS ACT, to help restaurants survive the pandemic.”