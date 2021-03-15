MultCo works to improve access to healthcare, information

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County health leaders admit that access to healthcare is inequitable and the pandemic has only exacerbated and underscored these already prevalent issues.

The most practical actions Multnomah County is taking is in a variety of communication strategies, making sure to provide critical COVID-19 information in a multitude of languages and settings — Zoom meetings, COVID flyers in all languages and sharing specific information on social media.

Jessica Guernsey, the public health director at the Multnomah County Health Department, said they’re leading with a race approach county-wide.

“We know that the choices people make are based on the choices that they have, and we don’t all have equal choices. A lot of that is based in systemic racism and we’ve seen that play out in the pandemic, which is not a surprise at all,” she told KOIN 6 News.

But she said they’re doing their best to center their response around those who have been most impacted, and addressing this through community partnerships. They’re gathering community wisdom to find out their greatest needs and interpreting the public health data to come up with the best solutions.

For instance, one solution is establishing COVID testing and vaccination sites to where it’s easier and more comfortable for communities of color to get to.

That’s all easier said than done, Guernsey said, and added the Multnomah County Health Department is still figuring things out.

One main way they’re trying to improve equity is by putting efforts into putting COVID testing and vaccination sites for BIPOC communities. Data continues to show people of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID.

Guernsey said there are a variety of barriers to overcome to improving access to health care and building better trust within communities of color.

“There’s well-founded mistrust of government, specifically public health and medicine that we need to work with,” she told KOIN 6 News. “We can’t just blaze past that and pretend it’s not there. It is there. Public health has perpetrated harm against communities of color. So, you can’t just dismiss that. You have to address that and work through it and understand what are the pieces that you need to actually stand up so that people feel like they’re welcome.”

All these steps are possible with the help of their partnering with culturally specific community-based agencies.

With more vaccine supply apparently coming, Guernsey said she hopes they can get in more of a rhythm of being able to serve communities on a more regular basis.

For now, their efforts are focused on being culturally specific.

Volunteers needed

If people in the community want to donate their time in this effort, Guernsey said they’re always looking to bring on volunteers to help with vaccination sites. However, something she said everyone can do is learn more about inequality in Oregon.

“I think it’s important for people to become educated on what this means in terms of health inequities and systemic racism,” Guernsey said. “It’s really about folks stepping up to the table and understanding what the history of this country is, why we need to approach things the way we do, to actually make reparations. Honestly, that’s a strong word, but it’s the right word to use.”

In public health, she said they have a responsibility to right wrongs as much as they can and work with systems for larger change.