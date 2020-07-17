MultCo woman, 35, dies from COVID; 307 more cases recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old woman is among 5 people who died from COVID-19 in the Friday report from the Oregon Health Authority. Another 307 confirmed/presumptive cases were also recorded.

The deaths bring the overall total in Oregon to 254. The 35-year-old from Multnomah County had underlying medical conditions, as did 3 of the other 4 people who ranged in age from 72 to 99. They all lived in different counties: Wasco, Umatilla, Marion and Clackamas.

The 307 new cases were recorded in 25 counties. Multnomah County again had the most cases — 88 — with Marion (39), Washington (37) and Clackamas (19) accounting for the other large reports.

There are now 13,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

What are underlying medical conditions?

Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek released information on what an underlying health condition is.

“According to a recent email exchange with the Oregon Health Authority, about 48% of all reported cases in Oregon were people with underlying conditions, with 40% having no underlying conditions and 12% unknown. The percentage of people who get infected and who have underlying medical conditions seems to be dropping as more of the cases occur in younger and healthier people,” Kotek wrote.

“Nearly everyone who has died from COVID-19 in Oregon is reported to have had an underlying health condition. Deaths have been highly concentrated among older people (almost 50% over 80 years of age and more than 90% over 60 years of age), which is also the population that tends to have more underlying medical conditions.”

The CDC has a list of underlying health conditions, which can be something fairly common like asthma, hypertension, diabetes.