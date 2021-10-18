MultCo woman, 44, one of 24 Oregon COVID deaths

Testing Center Specialists fully dressed in personal protective equipment assist people checking in for a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2020. – Having passed 1 million COVID-19 cases as infections across the country increase, California is joining the states of Oregon and Washington in urging travellers to self quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the nation’s Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3-day weekend report showed another 3276 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon along with 24 more deaths.

One of the people who died was a 44-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive September 27 and died October 8, officials said. The oldest person who died in this report was 92. Deaths were recorded in 14 counties.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 4185, officials said.

New cases were recorded in 34 of the 36 Oregon counties:

Baker (12), Benton (87), Clackamas (256), Clatsop (12), Columbia (44), Coos (31), Crook (29), Curry (6), Deschutes (311), Douglas (124), Grant (4), Harney (18), Hood River (18), Jackson (149), Jefferson (49), Josephine (61), Klamath (55), Lake (7), Lane (340), Lincoln (28), Linn (240), Malheur (12), Marion (296), Morrow (14), Multnomah (515), Polk (45), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (47), Union (31), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (334), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (67).

The cumulative case count is now 352,026 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are up slightly, to 561 patients in Oregon. There remains only 8% of ICU beds available and only 7% of non-ICU beds throughout the state.

The 7-day average of vaccinations also rose to an average of 9677 doses per day.