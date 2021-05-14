Multnomah County aims for ‘Low Risk’ by Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County hopes to move to the Low Risk level of Governor Brown’s reopening framework on May 28.

The county is required to submit an equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority in order to move down in risk level as well as have 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.

Governor Brown said earlier this week that Oregon needs 70% of the population 16 and older with a first vaccine dose in order to more fully reopen.

Lower risk level means additional easing of restrictions on many businesses.

Multnomah County says more than 200,000 people 16 and older have yet to receive a first dose. They are working to to close ‘vaccine gaps’ with community partners.

OHA said they are still working on formal guidance for businesses regarding a mask policy, but expect businesses to either check vaccine cards or enforce masking.