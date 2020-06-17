Reopening? MultCo commissioners to answer questions

One of the many statues in Portland sporting a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, April 14, 2020 (KOIN)

Multnomah County not even yet in Phase 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after Gov. Kate Brown paused every Oregon county in their reopening phases, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners will answer questions on where the county stands.

The session with Chair Deborah Kafoury, the commissioner and public health officers, will begin at 3 p.m. KOIN 6 News will stream the session. An earlier “briefing” scheduled for 1 p.m. was canceled.

Multnomah County officials hoped to enter Phase 1 last Friday, but Brown — noting an uptick in coronavirus cases around the state — froze every application for a week. Multnomah County is the only one of Oregon’s 36 counties to not have reopened at all.

Since Brown hit the pause button, the Oregon Health Authority has reported record number of cases since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Union County had 119 cases just a day after reporting 99 cases connected to a penecostal church.

