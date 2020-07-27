62% of COVID-19 cases in Multnomah County are untraceable

Pink flamingos with masks are popping up around Portland, including at Portland Adventist Hospital, April 27, 2020 (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Contact tracing is becoming more difficult in Multnomah County as COVID-19 continues to spread, health officials said during an update on Monday.

“We are starting to see less cooperation from individuals and employers,” lead health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. She also noted that two thirds of cases, 62%, are not traced to a source.

Communicable disease director Kim Toves urged residents to keep track of who they have come in contact with in case they get a call from contact tracers.

“We are requesting that people actually take note of that, so that’s information you have, so you can refer back,” Toves said. Contact is anyone who you came within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more.

“Gather your own data for yourself,” Toves said. In the county currently, each person infected with COVID-19 is infecting 1.5 other people.

“You’re gonna get friendly, safe folks to talk to,” Toves said about the contact tracers. She doesn’t want residents to fear being shamed when admitting they caused more spread.

“We’re not turning over information to law enforcement,” she assured, citing fears of gatherings that are over the legal size limits.

Multnomah County routinely leads the daily OHA report for confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Oregon projections

On July 23, OHA officials released three projections: if transmission rate stays the same, if it rises 10% or drops 10%.

If it stays the same, by August 13 Oregon would have about 1600 infections per day

If it rises by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 2300 infections per day

If it drops by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 600 infections per day

This indicates, officials said, the need for people in the state to wear masks, maintain physical distance and limit social gatherings.