Multnomah County extends eviction moratorium to July 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend the county’s eviction moratorium to July 2, 2021 amid ongoing challenges associated with coronavirus and its economic impact.

Thursday morning’s meeting was centered around housing and the pandemic. Commissioners reinforced the idea that increased homelessness would also cause spikes in COVID-19.

Topics also included distribution of federal CARES Act fund, creating affordable housing and how the county would spend their share of regional government Metro’s housing services measure–aimed at providing housing for the state’s homeless population.

“In this last board meeting of the year, we couldn’t afford to take any chances, so Multnomah County renters can rest assured, at the very least, no matter what the state does or doesn’t do, they will be protected from eviction in the new year,” said Multnomah County Board Chair Deborah Kafoury.

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown announced the legislature will convene for a special session in order for lawmakers to consider $800 million in relief to support Oregonians. Brown will convene the special session Monday, December 21 at 8 a.m.