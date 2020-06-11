Multnomah County has 32 of 72 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

No new deaths reported on Wednesday, OHA said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon on Wednesday, 32 of them are in Multnomah County.

This comes just days before a decision whether Multnomah County — the only county in the state not to officially reopen — can enter Phase 1.

None of the other counties reporting confirmed cases — Clackamas, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Umatilla and Washington — had more than 6 cases.

No deaths were reported on Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Overall, the death toll remains at 169, with the overall number of cases now at 5060.

