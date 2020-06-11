Multnomah County has 32 of 72 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon on Wednesday, 32 of them are in Multnomah County.
This comes just days before a decision whether Multnomah County — the only county in the state not to officially reopen — can enter Phase 1.
None of the other counties reporting confirmed cases — Clackamas, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Umatilla and Washington — had more than 6 cases.
No deaths were reported on Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said.
Overall, the death toll remains at 169, with the overall number of cases now at 5060.
