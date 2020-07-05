Multnomah County has 72 of 301 new Oregon COVID cases

Tri-county region in Portland metro had half the cases total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County recorded 72 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 of the 301 cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority Sunday.

This is the 4th straight day Oregon has had more than 300 cases each day. The cumulative total now stands at 10,230.

Two more people died, both with underlying medical conditions. The deaths of a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County and a 70-year-old man in Marion County bring the state total since the pandemic began to 215.

Sunday’s COVID cases were recorded in 20 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Other counties with large numbers are Washington (51), Umatilla (41), Marion (38) and Clackamas (25.)

That means the Tri-county Portland metro accounted for 148 cases — nearly half of all those reported.

Other cases were recorded in Columbia, Croook, Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson. Josephine, Lane, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Union, Wasco and Yamhill counties.

