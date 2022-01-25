MultCo health leaders to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials from Multnomah County will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about the continued response to the pandemic and the omicron surge.

The 11 a.m. press conference through Zoom will include information about the trends health officials see and provide some insight into what may be coming. The event will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

In the most recent report from OHA, another 19,400 cases of COVID were confirmed in all but one of the state’s counties over a 3-day period.

There were 4922 new cases on January 21, then another 10,862 the next day and 3616 on the third day of the period officials said.

But the OHA also said new COVID cases would likely see their peak by January 28 in the state, followed by hospitalizations peaking in early February. Recent data suggests that the once-steep upward trajectory of cases fueled by the highly contagious variant now seems to be flattening.